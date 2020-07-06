Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 6

The death has occurred of Alice Kelly (née McMahon)

Staplestown House, Staplestown, Donadea, Kildare / Inniskeen, Monaghan



Kelly (nee McMahon), Alice, "Staplestown House", Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare & late of Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan, July 5th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Kathleen & Bid, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret & Geraldine, sons in law Liam & Peter, her four grandchildren Shane, Darina, Conor & Iain, and their partners, her nephews Brian & Gerry, nieces Sue & Kaye, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Alice's funeral will be leaving her residence on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to please keep to social distancing throughout the funeral.

The family would like to thank Bríd and Karl and all the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home for all their kindness and support over the past few years.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) COADY

St. Conleth's Place, Naas, Kildare



Coady (St. Conleth’s Place, Naas) - July 4, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, James (Jim), beloved son of the late James and Mary; Sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Peter Brereton

Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Grandad of the late Jack. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughter Julie, sons PJ and Willie, grandchildren Adam, Elliott, Emily, Polly and Eoghan, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Noelle, brothers Seamus, Christy, Tom and Paud (RIP), sister Laly and Mary, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Peter's funeral will be leaving his residence on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.

The death has occurred of Barney Farrell

Martinstown, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

Farrell Barney, Martinstown, Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co Kildare, died peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital on July 4th, 2020. Son of the late Kate and Denis (Dinny) and predeceased by his brothers James and Denis, his sisters, Mary and Jane and his nephew Ger Haslam. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, family Peter, Celine, Threas, Marie, Barney Jr, Sarah, Samantha and Katie, sons in law, daughters in law, Brother Liam, sisters, Renee, Theresa, Ann and Felicitas, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins and his many neighbours and friends.

May Barney Rest in Peace

His remains will be reposing at his home this Monday (6th July) evening from 5pm until 8pm, house private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm in St Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge and burial immediately afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, 50 people can attend the Funeral Mass. However, the capacity of St Patrick’s Church is limited to family only. Please respect and adhere to social distancing guidelines and public health advice at all times.



The death has occurred of Jenny Foy (née Capper)

Pluckerstown, Kilmeague, Kildare

Formerly of Swords and Raheny, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Danielle and her partner Mark, sisters Dorothy, Fiona and Sandra, brothers Fergus and Trevor, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jenny Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Cronly (née Conlon)

Coill Dubh, Kildare



Formerly of Clongorey. Peacefully at home. Mother of the late Mark and grandmother of the late Leah. Sister of the late Liam and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Murty, son Alan, daughter Marie, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Ciara and Lucas, sister Pauline, brother Joe, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Mary's funeral will be leaving her residence on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Christ The King, Cooleragh, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.

The death has occurred of Diarmuid CONLON

Kilcock, Kildare / Castleknock, Dublin



CONLON (Kilcock, Co. Kildare and formerly of Castleknock, Dublin). June 30th 2020 (suddenly). Diarmuid (Dermo), beloved husband of Sandra (Sandy) (Nee Skelly) and dear father of Eoin, Lauren and Rachel. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, Mother Teresa, Father Dermot, brothers Barry and Rory, mother-in-law Pauline, father-in-law Joseph, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Diarmuid private funeral service can be viewed remotely by webcam on Monday (6th July) afternoon by following the link HERE from 12 noon.

Diarmuid’s Funeral cortege will pass his home at 1.15 pm (Approx) on Monday afternoon as he makes his final journey from St Coca’s Church, Kilcock to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock. The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.