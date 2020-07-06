Some start to week! Kildare person lands windfall from 3,000 /1 bet on Lotto

One punter from Co Kildare woke up this morning with a massive smile on their face after they landed a huge win on the 49s Lotto draw from a small stake of just €2 on Sunday evening.

The anonymous punter selected four numbers in the 49s Lotto draw, including the bonus ball, and added them to a €2 accumulator.

The massive odds of 3,000/1 didn’t take long to defy however as numbers 30, 31, 40 and 41 all rolled out of the machine meaning the big coup had been pulled off and the customer was richer to the tune of €6,000.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It didn’t take long for our Kildare customer to transform some loose change of €2 into a beautiful amount of €6,002 in a matter in minutes.

"We wish our client the very best of luck with their winnings.

"We hope they enjoy treating themselves with their new found fortune”.