Council erects deer warning signs near Kilcullen to help prevent collisions

Warning signs about deer crossing busy roads have been erected by the Council near Kilcullen.

Last October, Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer had told the local authority that there could be ‘serious consequences’ if a vehicle is hit by one of the wild animals.

Cllr O’Dwyer said a herd of wild deer live in the Harristown, Mullacash and Stephenstown areas.

Signs were erected on the R412 Dunstown/ Carnalway Road by Council staff in recent days.

Cllr O’Dwyer told the Leader this week: “I would like to thank the Area Engineer and the wider Roads team for ensuring the signage was in place ahead of the rutting season.”

The councillor said that if a vehicle travelling at 80km hits a deer on the road it could have fatal consequences for the deer but also serious consequences for the driver and any passengers in the vehicle.

There are already signs warning of wild deer erected along the M7 and M9 motorways and other roads in Kildare.

Deer are usually more active during the mating or ‘rutting’ season which falls between October and December.

Male deer compete against each other to gain a female’s attention.

The animals may commonly cross roads at dawn and at dusk.

The Irish Wild Deer Association (IWDA) estimates that an average of 300 accidents involving deer occur on nationwide roads annually.

The IWDA advised drivers to reduce speed when they see a warning sign and to be prepared to stop. Motorists should never swerve as their vehicle could end hitting another obstacle.

Motorists should also be aware that other deer may follow as the animals tend to travel in groups.

The Irish Deer Commission said Kildare would be considered a blackspot due to its extensive motorway network that passes through traditional deer habitat, and proximity to Co Wicklow.

Kildare is one of the few counties that has resident populations of all three deer species present in Ireland – Red deer, Sika and Fallow deer.

The Commission said areas such as Kilcullen, Naas and Monasterevin are well known blackspots for deer vehicle collisions.

Many accidents involving deer are not reported.