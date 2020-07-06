Ex Army soldier wants Christy Moore to perform her poem as song

A former soldier who trained in the Curragh Camp has written a poem about a famous Army battalion which she believes singer Christy Moore should record as a song.

Tracy Connolly wrote ‘The Bloods’ after the nickname for the 3rd Infantry Battalion which was based in the Curragh.

The battalion traces its history back to 1923 when the garrisons of several towns in the north-west of Ireland were ordered to amalgamate and form the 3rd Infantry Battalion.

Tracy, who now works as a healthcare assistant in Cork, took up writing poetry during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Tracy said: “I was inspired to write the poem by an ex member of the Bloods.

“I know the lads would really love to be remembered and recognised for the Trojan battalion they were.

“I think a singer of the calibre of Christy Moore should record the poem as a song because there are a lot of links to Kildare in it.”

Tracy joined the Army in 1994 and underwent intensive training in the Curragh to become a communications expert.

She said: “I loved the Curragh as it was like being in an Army movie with so many trucks, jeeps, panhard vehicles and troops running and marching all around the camp.

“It was a complete military family in view everywhere.”



Overseas

Tracy later served on peacekeeping duty in Lebanon and Kosovo which was a challenging environment but she was well trained.

She added: “This lockdown has arisen my true passion for writing.

“I hadn’t time for writing all these years between the Army and other jobs.

"I’m now truly loving poetry and my first book is gone for editing.”