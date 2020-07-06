'A miracle no one was hurt' - Kildare Gardaí make arrest after drink-driving carnage

'A miracle no one was hurt' - Gardaí make arrest after drink-driving carnage

A driver was arrested in Kildare on Saturday after a near-miss on a busy road.

Celbridge Gardaí arrested the driver of a car on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving following a collision with another car.

The driver failed to stop and then collided with wooden fences.

No one was injured during the incident.

Court proceedings will follow. 