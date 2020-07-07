Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 7

The death has occurred of Peter Brereton

Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Grandad of the late Jack. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughter Julie, sons PJ and Willie, grandchildren Adam, Elliott, Emily, Polly and Eoghan, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Noelle, brothers Seamus, Christy, Tom and Paud (RIP), sister Laly and Mary, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Peter's funeral will be leaving his residence on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.



The death has occurred of Mary Cronly (née Conlon)

Coill Dubh, Kildare

Formerly of Clongorey. Peacefully, at home. Mother of the late Mark and grandmother of the late Leah. Sister of the late Liam and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Murty, son Alan, daughter Marie, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Ciara and Lucas, sister Pauline, brother Joe, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Mary's funeral will be leaving her residence on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Christ The King, Cooleragh, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.



The death has occurred of Jenny Foy (née Capper)

Pluckerstown, Kilmeague, Kildare

Formerly of Swords and Raheny, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Danielle and her partner Mark, sisters Dorothy, Fiona and Sandra, brothers Fergus and Trevor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jenny Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Jenny's funeral will be leaving Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood on Wednesday at 12.30 to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for 1 o'clock Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.

The death has occurred of George Heather

Leixlip, Kildare

HEATHER, (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 6th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Knightsbridge Nursing Home, Trim, George, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) reunited, much loved father of George, Sarah and Nigel and grandad to Amelia, Leo, Finn and Holly. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother David and his wife Carol, daughter-in-law Elaine, brothers-in-law Myles, John and Chris, sisters-in-law Jan, Ann and Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for George where we will honour his life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.



The death has occurred of Aldis SNIKERS

Esmondale, Naas, Kildare

Formerly of Cesis, Latvia. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nina, sons Janis and Valerijs, parents Edite and Micks, sister Inga, brothers Guntars and Gatis, Valerijs's partner lima, granddaughter Mia, extended family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service for Aldis will take place in Cesis, Latvia at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Alice Kelly (née McMahon)

Staplestown House, Staplestown, Donadea, Kildare / Inniskeen, Monaghan

Kelly (nee McMahon), Alice, "Staplestown House", Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare & late of Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan, July 5th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Kathleen & Bid, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret & Geraldine, sons in law Liam & Peter, her four grandchildren Shane, Darina, Conor & Iain, and their partners, her nephews Brian & Gerry, nieces Sue & Kaye, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Alice's funeral will be leaving her residence on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to please keep to social distancing throughout the funeral.

The family would like to thank Bríd and Karl and all the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home for all their kindness and support over the past few years.

