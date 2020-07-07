Shaving off costs: Kildare barber relocates from street premises to his back garden!



A Kildare barber has moved his business from a street premises to a log cabin in his back garden to cut costs.

Enterprising Robbie Gallagher has started welcoming customers this week who make appointments at 30 minute intervals on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Only one customer is allowed at a time in the barbershop and all Covid-19 protocols are followed.

Robbie (39) said working in his back garden in Campion Crescent in Kildare Town also allows him to care for his three young children aged 5, 8 and 11 years as his wife works full-time as a hairdresser.

Robbie said: “I was paying a high rent for my premises in the town and I was thinking about my options during the lockdown as barbers and hairdressers were the first to close and among the last to reopen.

“I had to look at my overheads and see where I could cut costs. I have a lot of loyal customers and they liked the idea of the back garden barbershop so I went for it."



The barbershop is fully kitted out inside with electricity, lighting, a till counter, a leather couch, a plasma TV screen and two barber chairs in front of mirrors.

Robbie added: “I’m a plasterer by trade so I fitted out the log cabin myself and put the sign and barbershop pole outside.”

He continued: “Being a barber is a stable business in some ways as nobody’s going to buy a haircut online! And online trading is hitting so many traditional businesses at the moment.”

Each 30 minute appointment allows Robbie about 10 minutes to sanitise facilities and equipment before the next customer.

The log cabin barbershop is located next to his kids' trampoline and slides about 20 feet from his back door.