Kildare woman begs for return of car she re-learned to drive in after surgery

A Kildare woman has pleaded for information on her car which was stolen in Maynooth at the weekend.

Sinead De Faoite said the vehicle is special to her because he was able to relearn to drive in it after surgery for a brain tumour.

She said: "Please help me find my car. It was stolen from Maynooth on Friday night.

"It's not a fast or flashy car but it meant the world to me because I was finally able to relearn how to drive in it after complications following an operation to remove a brain tumour.

"It's an automatic Nissan March 2012, silver like the one in the photo.

"It's registration is 12 D 50940 and it has a very distinctive touch screen in the front which flips up to reveal a CD player.

"The screen is in Japanese script.

"If you see it please contact me or ring Leixlip Garda Station, in Kildare."





