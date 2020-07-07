Appeal over mystery bird that flies into Kildare woman's back garden

A Kildare woman has made an appeal about a mystery bird, possibly a pigeon, which flew into her back garden this week.

The bird landed in the property on the Rathbride Road in Kildare Town on Sunday.

It has blue and red rings on its legs.

The woman added: "We have a dog so we're afraid it will attack it.

"He has been flying off but returning to our garden soon after.

"I don't want anything to happen to it. It may be someone's pet."