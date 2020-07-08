Council to pedestrianise part of Kildare town to help with social distancing during Covid-19 protocols

Kildare Co Council said it plans to pedestrianise part of Market Square in Kildare Town to help with social distancing during the public health emergency around Covid-19.

The move will prioritise pedestrians but will not affect traffic flows.

Kildare Co Council is encouraging the use of public footpaths and public space for local businesses by waiving the usual annual fees.

Several areas of cities and towns across the country are being pedestrianised as part of a range of measures to help businesses operate during Covid-19 guidelines.

Cafes and restaurants are being encouraged to locate tables and chairs in outdoor spaces to allow customers to socially distance.

Kildare Co Council is also currently undertaking a public consultation in relation to proposed pilot ‘School Street’ initiatives in both Athy and Monasterevin.

If this goes ahead, it will involve temporary pedestrianisation at time of school openings and closings to help social distancing among students.