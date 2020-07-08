Leixlip set for low water supplies soon during works warns Kildare County Council

Water conservation works

KildareNow Reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow Reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

North Kildare residents will likely report low water supplies and loss of supply tomorrow.

In a statement by Kildare County Council, says , Leixlip Village Water Conservation works, will be taking place tomorrow. 

The following areas will experience low pressure and possible loss of supply, St Marys, Park Riverdale, Dun Carraig, Castle Park, Captains Hill, Leixlip Mainstreet,