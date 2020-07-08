Council looking for land to provide playground in Derrinturn

Kildare Co Council is looking for a suitable site to build a playground in Derrinturn.

Cllr Brendan Wyse had asked the local authority to identify any public spaces suitable for the construction of a playground in the village.

However Council officials said that there were no public spaces in Derrinturn suitable for a playground.

A Council spokesperson added: "Therefore, we are dependent on co-operation with other community organisations to identify a suitable space for a playground in the village."

The issue was raised at the monthly Clane Maynooth Municipal District meeting in Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

Cllr Wyse also asked for an updated timeline for the proposed Allenwood Playground.

The Council said that it is hoped to apply for planning permission for the amenity by the end of October 2020.