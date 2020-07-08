Car broken into while parked at Kildare hotel car park

Items were taken from a car which was parked overnight in a Kildare hotel between Friday night and Saturday morning last.

The incident happened in the car park beside the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth between 10pm and 11am.

A jacket and a set of keys were taken from the vehicle.

There were also two other break-ins into cars in Maynooth on the same night.

And in Meadowbrook Close, a vehicle was broken into and ransacked but nothing was taken.

Maynooth Gardaí are investigating these incidents and have appealed for information.