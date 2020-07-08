Gardai find gun and cocaine buried in Portarlington

Gardaí have seized a handgun and a quantity of cocaine in Co Laois.

They were recovered buried on wasteland on the Canal Road in Portarlington earlier today.

The area was searched as part of an intelligence led operation.

The firearm, a magazine and ammunition were discovered wrapped in plastic, while the drugs, worth an estimated €6,000, were found in a glass jar.

Gardaí say their investigations into today's seizure are ongoing.