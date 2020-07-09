All kinds of everything on the weather front for County Kildare

There'll be a lot of cloud, some sunshine, a little rain and moderate winds across County Kildare today.

Met Eireann says it will start of mostly mostly cloudy with patchy mist and drizzle for a time this morning. Whilst good sunny spells will generally develop, a few heavy showers will occur later today too, with the east of Leinster seeing most of these. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 19 degrees Celsius (mildest inland), in light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

Some showers tonight across the east, otherwise it will be mostly dry with clear spells. Rather chilly though, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, in light northwest breezes.