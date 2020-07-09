Every day a schoolday! Former schoolhouse off M9 going cheap but needs work

This former schoolhouse on a third of an acre is on the market with an asking price of €100,000.

The two-bedroom building is in the scenic townsland of Shangarry, near Myshall in Co Carlow.

The location is about 20 minutes from the M9 motorway (Junction 5).

It fronts onto the R724 regional road.

The building itself requires complete upgrading but benefits from a mains water supply, electricity services and its own septic tank.

Planning is currently being transferred to provide 'residential' zoning.