Tomorrow road resurfacing works start on the motorway between Junction 8 Kilcock and Junction 7 Maynooth.

The resurfacing works on the M4 Motorway will continue until Friday, July 17.

These works will take place from 9pm to 5am eastbound on the M4 between J8 Kilcock and Junction 7 Maynooth.

Traffic management and detours will be in place.