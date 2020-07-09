Parent firm of store at Kildare Village files for bankruptcy protection in US

A popular store at Kildare Village has seen its parent company file for US bankruptcy protection.

Brooks Brothers, which was founded over 200 years ago and sells business wear, has seen sales plummet due to customers staying at home during Covid-19 lockdowns and the gradual shift towards casual wear in offices.

The firm claims to be the oldest men's clothier in the US.

It founded its first store in Manhattan in 1818.

The retailer's upmarket suits were worn in the past by US presidents including John F Kennedy.

The brand has about 500 stores across the world and employs 4,000 people.

The company said it has secured emergency funding to continue trading and hopes to find a buyer and avoid liquidation.

“Brooks Brothers is here to stay and serve our loyal customers for years to come,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it hoped to complete a sale within the next few months.