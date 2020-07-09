Can you help? Reader seeking information on family's history in Co Kildare

A Dublin resident is hoping to find more information on his family's history in Co Kildare.



David Dunne said his great grandfather - also David Dunne - was born in Co Kildare in 1835 and married Catherine Harbourne in 1865. They had a son who they named David but he died soon afterwards. It's believed that Catherine also died around this time.

David Dunne re-married Eliza Daly in 1876 and a son was later born in the Kilmeague area in 1881 who was also named David.

David Dunne joined the Royal Garrison Artillery in the British Army as a signal man and may have served in India.

In 1915 he fought in the First World War.

He was discharged with a disability in 1919 and later died in 1953.

If you can shed any more light on this family's history, please contact editor@kildarepost.com.



