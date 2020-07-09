Co Kildare motorists meeting delays due to road blocks until next week

Co Kildare motorists will be meeting delays due to surface dressing works over the next week.

Works started yesterday and will continue on until Friday, July 17.

Surface Dressing works will take place at the following locations;

L8009 – Tippenan to Crawnglass

L8007 – Ballyshannon to Martinstown

L8006 – Martinstown to Crawnglass

L7072 – Martinstown to Newtown

L7071 – Dunny’s Cross to Ironhills

L8019 – Cuckles Corner to Narraghmore

L8026 – Balitore to Crookstown

L8037 – Timolin to Wicklow Boundary

L8100 – Plunketstown to Graney

R415 – Fontstown to Boley

Working hours each day between 8am and 6pm.

Roads will be blocked during the course of the works.