Dublin financial institution and subsidiaries under investigation today

Following receipt of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) from German authorities, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) began a search under warrant at a financial services provider with a business premises in Dublin city centre, today.

The search is being conducted under a warrant pursuant to the Criminal Justice (Mutual Assistance) Act, 2008, which was obtained by GNECB yesterday, in Dublin District Court.

Detectives attached to the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) are assisting GNECB during the course of the searches, which are being conducted in an effort to obtain evidence concerning alleged fraud at the financial institution and its subsidiaries.

Investigations are ongoing.