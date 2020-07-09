Co Kildare animal charity is appealing for money to cover vet costs

A Co Kildare animal welfare charity is appealing for help to meet the costs of vet bills.

A statement from LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, BallymoreEustace, said: "We urgently need help with our vet bills .. otherwise we will have to stop, and can’t help any more in need till we get it done.Also, we have lots of dogs in foster since the start of lockdown who all need vaccines neutering etc now .If you can spare any amount, big or small, it will make such a difference."

Based in Co Kildare, Littlehill Rescue and Sanctuary rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes abandoned, abused and neglected animals.

The money will go straight to O’Dwyer & Jones Vets in Maynooth - 01 6289467.