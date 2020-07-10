Deaths in Co Kildare - July 10, 2020

Dermot Kenny, Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Wicklow / Kildare

July 9. Peacefully at his residence after a short illness; Sadly missed by his loving wife Florrie, sons Dara and Eoin, daughter Emma, mother Mary, brothers Anthony, Vincent and Martin, sisters Margaret and Olivia, father-in-law George, mother-in-law Voilet, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Blessed Trinity, Moone on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass (via Timolin) with burial afterwards in Moone New Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions, there is a max of 50 people allowed in the Church. Dermot's Funeral Mass can be heard on 88 FM Radio. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolences, you may do so in the “Condolences” section at RIP.ie

Irene Bergin, Leixlip

July 7. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, Irene, beloved wife of Paul and dear mother of Ian, Paul, David, Leah and Helen; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Mark and David, daughters-in-law Vanessa, Natasha and Yessika, brother-in-law Dermot, sister-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Jacob, Isaac and Dylan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at RIP.ie

Lorraine Mullins, Brockagh Road, Robertstown

July 8 Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Thomas and Michael J, daughter Katie, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie.Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4 o'clock on Sunday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem mass at 10.30 am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium at 1 o'clock. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.