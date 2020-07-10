Midlands rep says Co Kildare's Boots not being hit by UK redundancies

A midlands trade union representative says there are no announcements for redundancies at Boots and H&M in Ireland.

Mandate Divisional Manager, Mandy Kane, says that while 4,000 redundancies are announced for Boots in the UK, the Irish stores including those in Maynooth, Newbridge and Naas will not be impacted.

She says that she is not aware of any redundancies being announced for H&M in Ireland.

There is a store at the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge. It is understood that H&M are planning to cut jobs overseas.