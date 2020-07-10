Co Kildare school transport users of Bus Eireann to get refunds

Co Kildare users of Bus Eireann for school transport will be glad to hear that refunds are on the way.

In a statement this afternoon, the company said: "Bus Éireann has begun issuing refunds for school transport, on behalf of the Department of Education for almost 45,000 families for the unused portion of their school transport fees for 2019/20.

No-one who has paid a fee for January to June 2020 will be left out of pocket."

More information at www.buseireann.ie