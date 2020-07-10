Newbridge Library's bag of books for children

Newbridge Library now has Summer Stars Grab and Go bags.

A statement from Newbridge Library online said: "All you need to take part in the Summer Stars reading challenge! The bags have been expertly chosen and put together by our crack team of librarians according to age group and genre. So whether you are a six year old who loves Space or a 10 year old who loves stories about animals we have a bag for you! Just place the bag on the self-service machine tray to check out the books. No need to even remove them from the bag!"