North Kildare road resurfacing works continue tonight on the M4 Motorway.

Between Junction 8 Kilcock and Junction 7 Maynooth, roadworks are continuing on until this Friday, July 17.

These works will be night time works taking place from 9pm to 5am Eastbound on the M4 between J8 Kilcock and Junction 7 Maynooth.

Traffic management and detours will be in place.