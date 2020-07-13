Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 13

The death has occurred of Geraldine Worrell (née Whelan)

Kilpatrick, Kildangan, Kildare

Beloved wife of Godfrey and much loved mother of Brian, Gillian, Keith, Ian and Darren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, Danielle and Catherine, mother in law, grandchildren Ruby, Shay, Mark and Sam, brothers Christy, Andy, John and Joe, sisters Mary, Rose, Breda and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem mass tommorow Tuesday at 11:00am in Our Lady Of Victories church Kildangan followed by interment in Ballybracken cemetery

House Strictly Private Please



The death has occurred of Catherine (Phil) McCreevy (née Duggan)

Mansfield Grove, Athy, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin / Ballydehob, Cork

Catherine (Phil) McCreevy (nee Duggan), late of Mansfield Grove, Athy and “McCreevy’s Drapers” Monastery Road, Laurel Park, Cappaghmore, Clondalkin. Predeceased by her son Bernard, husband Jim, brothers Joe and Gerry. Passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughter Ann and son Tony and in the wonderful care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Adored mother of Ann (Thompson) and Tony, adored grandmother of Jennifer, Stuart and Sarah, sons-in-law Martin, Jay and Brian, daughters Geraldine and Mary. Sadly, missed by her sisters Marge, Anita and Noreen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The Garden Chapel, Thompson’s Funeral Home, Monday, 13th July, from 5pm to 7pm. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to 95 people. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/ on Tuesday, 14th July, at 11am, interment afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of William Owens

2 The Orchard, Athy, Kildare

Pre-deceased by his brother Seán. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, brothers Eamonn and Brendan, sister Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked “Condolences” below . The funeral mass will be livestreamed at 2pm on Tuesday from St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, see link www.parishofathy.ie. A private burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of George Clarke

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare

Clarke, George, Avondale and late of Green Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, July 9th 2020, passed away peacefully at his family home. Husband of Josie & father of Denise, John & Vincent, father in law of Matty, Pamela & Anita and grandfather of Joel, Joseline, Ellen & Sarah. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

May George Rest In Peace

Due to govenment guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place in the Church of St Charles de Borromeo, Confey, on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Jo (Josephine) Fay (née Boylan)

Maynooth, Kildare

Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, husband Michael, children; Andrew, Genevieve, Isabelle, Joie, Ciaran (deceased) and Michael John, adored granddaughter Tove, daughters and sons-in-law Audrey, Barney, Joe and Frances. Predeceased by her sisters Frances, Gemma and Pauline. Jo will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena, brother Sean, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, a wide circle of friends and good companions.

May She Rest In Peace

Jo's Funeral will take place on Monday July 13th at 1.30pm. Due to current restrictions, the Church Service is by invitation only. The funeral Mass will be streamed live at www.maynoothparish.org. Personal messages for Jo's family may be left in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please, donations to Irish Cancer Society.

House private.



The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Kane

Gilltown, Donadea, Kildare / Tuam, Galway

Kane, Joseph (Joe), Gilltown, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of College Green, Tuam, Co. Galway, July 11th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Annie (Nan) (nee Byrne), deeply regretted by his loving brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many great friends in Tuam and Kildare.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place in Christ the King Church, Cooleragh on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

You can view the livestream of the Mass at 11am on Monday morning by clicking here.



The death has occurred of Nancy O'Connor (née McEvoy)

McCauley Court, Athy, Kildare / Ballinasloe, Galway

Nancy passed away in the wonderful care of the Staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy on Saturday 11th July. Nancy will be missed by her family and friends.

Reposing at the Rose Chapel, Thompson's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, on Sunday 12th, between 5pm and 7pm. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private cremation will take place on Monday in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.