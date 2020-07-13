Sallins politician slamming rubbish dumping on Main St this morning

A Sallins based politician is slamming the dumping of rubbish on the main street.

Cllr Carmel Kelly said in an online statement: "Who are these people? What kind of person or persons thinks it is okay to dump their rubbish on the main street of Sallins,to dump their rubbish anywhere. And who would dump a whole pack of used sanitary pads?."

The rubbish was found dumped at the bus stop, says Cllr Kelly.

She said: "Stop. How dare you dump your household waste on the streets of our lovely village. Disgusting."