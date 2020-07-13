Green light for café in well-known pub in Rathcoffey
Farringtons in Rathcoffey
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for the development of a café at a well-known pub premises in Rathcoffey.
The estimated value of the project is around €128,000.
Approval has been given for the existing ground floor office space, toilet and canteen to be converted into a café.
In the designs is a disabled WC and a chef facility.
A new business sign will be installed over the new recessed glazed Café entrance to match the existing Bar signage.
The existing glazed enclosure at first floor level containing a stair will be removed and replaced by a new glazed screen.
Additional car parking will be provided and accessed via the existing vehicle entrance.
