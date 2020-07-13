Naas school fight has court sequel

A seventeen-year-old who was involved in a fight at Piper’s Hill College is being prosecuted at Naas District Court.

He is being prosecuted for alleged assault causing harm and the alleged incident took place in May 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant allegedly threw the injured party through a drum kit. It was further alleged that the injured party was punched and kicked. Judge Zaidan sent the youth forward to the Circuit Court.