Driver overtaking on hatch lines in South Kildare tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Naas Garda Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist overtaking on hatch markings in South Kildare today.

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after he tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis.

Court proceedings are to follow for the motorist.

Gardaí said: "Never drive under the influence of an intoxicant."

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing also seized five vehicles for several road traffic violations over the weekend.

Some of the vehicles had no NCT, motor tax or insurance.

The Policing Unit also detected speeds of 162 km per hour and 151 km per hour on the M4 over the weekend.