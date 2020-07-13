Covid-19: No new deaths but 11 more cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 12th July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Kildare now has 1,513 cases.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us.

"This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing COVID-19.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “Almost 1.25 million people in Ireland have downloaded the COVID App.

"That represents 34% of the adult population.

"This has already served as a support to contact tracers. If you have not done so to date, please download the app.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE; “As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP.

"The aim is to find all cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them.

"Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this.”