Kildare Gardaí issue advice to stop your bicycle being stolen

With more people purchasing bikes and enjoying the outdoors, Kildare Gardaí have crime prevention advice to prevent bicycle thefts.

Officers said to spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike on two locks.

Lock your bike tightly to an immovable object and keep the lock off the ground.

Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it to yourself so that you have a record of it.

Lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible.

Here is more information on a Crime Prevention leaflet: