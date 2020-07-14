Deaths in Co Kildare - July 14, 2020

Anne O'Callaghan (née Horan), Glasnevin, Dublin / Castledermot

July 13. Formerly of Horan's Garage, Castledermot, Co.Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Michael and Eamonn, sister Lauri. Deeply regretted by her sisters Jo, Nuala and Angela, brothers John and James, stepson Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Donation box in church.Due to Goverment guidelines, there is only 50 people allowed into church and 200 in graveyard - social distancing please. If you would like to leave a personal message, you may do so in the condolences section below.

Oliver (Ollie) Noone, Naas / Newbridge

July 13. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Oliver (Ollie), beloved husband of the late Teresa and dear father of Karen and Colette; Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Dave and Cathal, grandchildren Lily, Luke and Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Wednesday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie

Catherine (Kathleen) Loughran (née Conneely), Naas/ Suncroft

July 13. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at home, Catherine (Kathleen), dear mother of Patrick, John, Kieran, Adrian, Jo Jo and Rachel; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Paddy, daughters-in-law Fiona, Julie, Tina, Martina and Sandra, sister-in-law Rena, thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Wednesday at 12noon. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie.