Co Kildare road closure over 3 days next week

A Co Kildare road will be shut over three days next week due to works being carried out by Irish Water.

The L-5026 Canal Road, Killina, at Carbury, will be closed for three days, from Tuesday, July 21, to Thursday, July 23.

The roads will be closed from 9am to 6pm.

For diversions, northbound vehicles will travel east on the R-414 towards R-403 at Shee Bridge and divert north along the R-403 to the L5026 at Killina.

Southbound vehicles will travel east along the L5026 to Killina and divert south along the R-403 to the R414 at Shee Bridge and west to the L5026.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.