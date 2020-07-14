Former pub building in Newbridge for sale with guide price of €350k

A former public house is for sale in Newbridge.

The Granary on Charlotte Street comprises of a bar, lounge and function room over two storeys.

It has a guide price of €350,000 at the BidX1 online auction later this month.

The property extends to approximately 424 sq. m (4,564 sq. ft) in total.

The Granary's town centre location means it's within minutes of Whitewater Shopping Centre.



The property is situated on the corner of Charlotte Street and Henry Street.

A 7 Day Publican’s Licence does not attach to the property.