Naas residents suffering water disruptions until this evening

Kildare County Council says damage to large water main

A significant amount of Naas residents are being impacted by water disruptions this afternoon.

In a statement from Kildare County Council, this afternoon, it says, that there is damage been caused to "a large water main in the Naas area, the water supply to large parts of Naas will be disrupted whilst investigations and repairs are carried out."

It is anticipated that the supply will be disrupted until approximately 6pm this evening.