Naas politician slams removal of red bike to Main St

A Naas Cllr has slammed the removal of a bike from Naas over the weekend.

The bike that is attached to a tree, as part of a Tidy Towns project, is removed intermittently, always sparking outrage.

This time, the bike was found on the Main St, yesterday, outside Urban Kitchen.

Cllr Bill Clear says that a lot of work went into painting the bike red, and that removing it from its location is not welcome.