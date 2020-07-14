Drumcondra based seizure by customs of €24,000 in drugs today

Approximately €24,000 of suspected cannabis (pending analysis) has been seized and three men have been arrested following a joint intelligence led operation earlier today, carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

This operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Drumcondra area which resulted in the search of a house in the vicinity.

During the course of this search, approximately 1.2 kilograms of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €24,000 (subject to analysis) was seized by Customs Officers.

Three men (one aged 24 and two aged 19) were arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

The three men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.