Leixlip residents could have no water supplies between tonight and early hours
Water conservation works
Water conservation works in Leixlip
Conservation works are taking place for water in Leixlip tonight, says Kildare County Council.
The Leixlip village water conservation works will be between 11pm and 3am.
Areas will have low water pressure and possible loss of water supplies.
The areas will be Mill Lane, Castle Park, Captains Hill, to Duncarraig Estate (Duncarraig not affected) and Leixlip Mainstreet.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on