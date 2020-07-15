TRAFFIC: Vehicle that burst into flames on N7 is removed from area
FILE PHOTO / DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A vehicle that was reportedly on fire outbound on the N7 has been removed from the scene between Junction 4 Rathcoole and Junction 5 Athgoe.
Motorists were advised to take care in the area as smoke may affect visibility.
Meanwhile, a collision has been moved into the hard shoulder on the M50 northbound at Junction 7 Lucan.
Traffic is moving well in the area.
Elsewhere, the Prosperous/Clane Rd (R403) is closed for emergency works between Firmount Cross and the Main Street in Clane until Fri 24th July. Please use alternative routes.
