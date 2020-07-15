Not enough information on how to treat children with Covid-19 symptoms - survey

Less than half of parents (42%) feel there is enough information on the treatment of Covid-19 symptoms in children.

The survey of 454 parents in Ireland, finds that fewer than a third (31%) are confident that they know what the best at home treatments are for Covid-19 symptoms and 1 in 5 (21%) admit to being overwhelmed by the information and guidance that is currently out there.

Despite Covid-19 being widely reported around the world, the research finds there is a level of ‘Covid confusion’ among parents with more than a quarter (27%) saying there is too much contradictory information around treating the virus symptoms, like fever in children.

However, while the contradictory information was deemed to be untrue, there is still a level of uncertainty among parents. 30% are confused about whether their children can take ibuprofen to treat potential coronavirus symptoms and this confusion has meant that 21% have left common everyday ailments such as sore throats, nasal or sinus congestion and fever go untreated during the pandemic.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, false information appeared in the media which claimed that anyone with confirmed or suspected symptoms of COVID-19 should not take ibuprofen to relieve their symptoms. This claim has been widely refuted by medical experts and organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the HSE, the HPRA and the NHS in the UK.

To help the public better understand the facts and dispel the myths surrounding effective pain management during the Covid-19 pandemic, RB has launched ‘Share the Facts’, a new campaign featuring GP and mum of three Dr. Sinead Beirne.

Dr Sinead Beirne will appear in a video where she will use her clinical expertise to share facts and help dispel myths around effective pain and fever management during Covid-19.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Dr. Sinead Beirne said: ‘I am delighted to work on this campaign to educate on the facts about Covid-19.

Parents are concerned and they don’t feel confident that they have enough information to be able to treat symptoms of the virus at home. This confusion has had a knock-on effect with other everyday ailments going untreated.

"As a mum myself, I know how worrying it is when your child is unwell, and you just want to do the best for them and give them the right treatment. With so much information out there on Covid-19, it’s no surprise that parents are struggling to understand what’s fact or fiction.

"That is why this campaign is so important. Our aim is to cut through all the noise and arm people with the facts around the treatment of fever and pain.

"There’s been a lot of false information shared about pain relief products recently, including claims that taking ibuprofen could be dangerous right now. In fact, ibuprofen as well as other agents li­­­­­ke paracetamol are effective at treating pain and fever whether COVID-19 related or not. Patients should however always read the packaging and patient information leaflet when taking medication.”