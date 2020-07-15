Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 15

The death has occurred of Nicholas AULSBERRY

Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

AULSBERRY Nicholas, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, & late of Blacknock, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford, Retired RQMS Kent Barracks, The Curragh - 13th July 2020 (suddenly) at Mill Lane Nursing Home, Naas. Loving husband of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving sons Damien & Raymond, daughters-in-law Mary & Karen, grandchildren Emily, Sean, Dylan, Jay, brothers & sisters Mary, Bridget, Tommy & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Nicholas Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Reposing on Wednesday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock for family and close friends (please maintain social distancing recommendations at all times). Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in St.Brigid's Church The Curragh, with burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society. Donations box in Church.



The death has occurred of Joan Birchall

Park Lane, Grangebeg, Dunlavin, Kildare

Birchall Joan, Park Lane, Grangebeg, Dunlavin, Co. Kildare, 13 July 2020. Will be dearly missed by her mother Helen, sister Elaine, brother Lorcan, brother in law John, sister in law Ursula, niece Alexandra and nephews Thomas and Fionn. Predeceased by her father Aloysius.

May Joan Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass at St Joseph’s Church, Gormanstown July 16th at 11am for immediate family only, we appreciate your consideration at this sensitive time. You may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. Joan’s family are forever grateful for the care accorded to Joan by the wonderful team at St Brigid’s Hospice in her last weeks.

The death has occurred of Therese Byrne

Forge View, John Street, Newbridge, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Old Road, Kildare Town. Daughter of the late Sean and Rita Byrne Old Road, Kildare Town. Sadly missed by her loving sons Darren, Wayne and Jordan, grandchildren Shannon, Ashlynn and Leon, brothers John, Stephen, James, Martin, Joe and Aidan, sisters Ann and Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Therese Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Wednesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral.



The death has occurred of Patrick (P.M) DUNNE

Leixlip, Kildare / Kilmessan, Meath

DUNNE Patrick (P.M.) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilmessan, Co. Meath) July 13th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Maeve, dear father of Sharon, Ciaran and Denise and a devoted grandfather of Conor, Charlie, Jack, Sam, Katie and Ben. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael and Robert, brother Ron, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Patrick’s Life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend Patrick’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices.

Patrick’s Funeral cortege will pass his home on Thursday morning (16th July) at 10.30 am and the Mass may be view by following the link below on Thursday at 11.00 am.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam-/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation.

The death has occurred of William Kevin O'Brien

The Mount, Kilcock, Kildare

Peacefully. William Kevin, predeceased by his brother Pat. Beloved husband of Assumpta and dearly loved by his children Barry, Sharon, Daragh and their spouses; Nicola, Daire and Carol. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren; Charlie, Hannah, Nathan, Marcus, Oliver and Beatrice, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, July 16th, in St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock at 12 noon with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Kevin’s family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

House Private.



The death has occurred of Barry O'Connor

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Straffan, Kildare

O’CONNOR, Barry, (Rathfarnham and Oughterard House, Straffan, Co. Kildare) July 14, 2020, peacefully in St. James’ Hospital, after a short illness. He lived his life with kindness and good humour for all he met.

Beloved husband of Pat and father of Brian, Lan, Bobby and Frank, their partners Dolores, Jill and Harry, his grandchildren Alice, Matthew and Robert. Fondly remembered by his sister Adele and brother Raymund; predeceased by his brothers Gerard and Joe. He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and neighbours in the ESB, Grange GC and Ballytore Road. Special thanks to his carers at Orwell Private for the support and comfort they gave Barry over the past three years.

The Funeral córtege will pass by his home between 11.00 and 11.15am on Thursday.

May he rest in peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.00 am can be followed by webcam at www.rathfarnhamparish.ie.



The death has occurred of Desmond K. SMYTH

Hartwell Green, Kill, Kildare

Beloved husband of Joan and father of Damian, Adrian and Heidi. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Matt (Australia), daughter-in-law Marian, son-in law John, grandchildren Katie, Amy, Aoife and Rory, extended family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.