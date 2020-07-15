Co Kildare TD says 'Covid-19 crisis' having 'devastating' impact on public health and economy

A North Kildare based co-leader of the Social Democrats is today publishing a motion on workers rights, that is seeking better protection for workers.

The Social Democrats today publish the motion on Workers’ Rights that they will bring forward in their first Private Members’ time in the 33rd Dáil. The motion will be debated tonight..

The motion aims to increase protection for workers across a range of areas, including low-pay, precarious work, collective bargaining for all workers and the valuing of essential workers we relied on during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Social Democrats co-leader, Catherine Murphy TD, said:

“The Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on public health and the wider economy at large. The ongoing pandemic has amplified and shone a light on the myriad of issues affecting workers in this country, from low pay and lack of job security to health and safety in the workplace."



She said:“When this Covid19 crisis passes, employers, both in the private and public sectors, will be judged on how they treated their most vulnerable workers during these unprecedented times. But the Government has an equal responsibility to ensure that workers’ rights and conditions are enshrined in law and have full statutory backing."



Deputy Murphy said:“The Irish Government committed, as part of January’s ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement in Northern Ireland, to focus on creating good jobs and protecting workers’ rights. Our motion calls on the new Government to make the very same commitment to all workers in the Republic of Ireland – to give workers a voice, a decent income, security of tenure and decent working conditions. This not only matters to better health and wellbeing, but is crucial to tackling inequalities, building self-efficacy and combating poverty."

She said:“We are calling on all three Government parties to support our motion – mirroring the commitment the last Government supported for the workers of Northern Ireland.”



