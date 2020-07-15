Co Kildare lists high in call outs for rodent problems

This year Co Kildare is reporting high levels of call outs to businesses due to rodent and pest infestations.

Businesses that have been temporarily vacated as a result of the lockdown period face the threat of a pest infestation due to their buildings remaining undisturbed and unguarded for an extended period, says Rentokil. Different pest infestations can pose a variety of threats to any business.

Rentokil believes that rodents are the top pests that businesses need to be aware if when returning to work. Rodents can cause significant damage to properties and assets. Rats and mice spend extended periods of time every day grinding down their teeth on surrounding objects, and as a result, they can chew through utility lines, electrical wires, support beams and other key infrastructure.

The presence of rodents in a business also poses a serious reputational risk, as well as the health risk posed by the spread of disease through their bodily fluids and excrement.

The top four counties which have accounted for rodent callouts so far this year are: Dublin (29% of callouts), Kerry (16%), Galway (11%), and Cork (9%).

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: “As businesses begin to gradually re-open, we would encourage owners and employees to be mindful of the presence of certain pests and the threats posed by them. Rodents and certain pest insects will have made homes in buildings that lay vacant during the lockdown period, and as a result, some businesses may be facing an infestation upon reopening. There are a number of dangers posed by certain pests, in terms of property damage, as well as reputational and health risks”.

Rentokil advises businesses to explore unmanned, non-toxic pest control solutions, such as PestConnect, a digital solution which provides 24 hour protection from rodents. Through a system of infrared sensors, it detects and then captures or humanely kills rodents using automatically deployed bait stations and traps. The company is advising business owners to utilise digital pest control solutions in place of poisons, due to recent changes in national rules prohibiting the use of toxic baiting.

A variety of pest insects also pose a threat to businesses. Ants, wasps, flies and cockroaches in particular have been more active during the warm summer months, when the insects breed and multiply. Empty businesses with food or water residue present will likely have attracted them and may as result be home to infestations. These pest insects can lay dozens of eggs at a time, so a small problem can quickly become a large one.

The top four counties which have accounted for pest insect callouts so far this year are: Dublin (30% of callouts), Cork (8%), Kildare (6%), and Meath (6%).