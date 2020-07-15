Appeal over 'distinctive' car used in attempted burglary in Prosperous

Gardaí have issued an appeal over a car used as a getaway vehicle following an attempted robbery in Prosperous last week.

Two men in balaclavas tried to enter the property in Goretti Terrace using a crowbar on Wednesday, July 8 at 3pm.

They first tried to break in at the side door and then at a back window.

However they were disturbed and they made their getaway in a gold-coloured Peugeot 407 which was parked nearby in a housing estate - St Joseph's Terrace - across the road.

No registration number or other details are available.

Gardaí were notified of the incident and are investigating.

It's understood the Peugeot drove around the area twice before attempting the burglary.

Clane Gardaí made an appeal for the car which they described as 'distinctive'.

The only description of the two men is that one was much shorter than the other.