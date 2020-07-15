Co Kildare school at 'advanced stage' says TD with 20 years waiting

Co Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle says that plans for the construction of a new school in Monasterevin are now at an 'advanced stage.'

The new St Paul's Secondary School at a site on Moore Abbey will accommodate approximately 850 pupils.it is planned.

The community has been waiting 20 years for the construction of the much needed school.

Deputy Séan O Fearghaill said: "The major project for the construction of the new school building for St Paul’s Secondary School, Monasterevin is at an advanced stage of the tender process and the Department is currently awaiting the return of the supplementary tender report."

St Paul's Primary School Monasterevin has been waiting 20 years for a new school.



Deputy O'Fearghaill said: "Subject to no issues arising with the supplementary tender report, it is envisaged that construction should commence following the finalisation of the tender process with a contract duration of approximately 20 months.

The tender process for the provision of the second phase of the temporary accommodation on the existing school site has completed and the letter of acceptance has issued."