Newbridge: River Island handbag taken from kitchen while owner was upstairs
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a home in Newbridge.
The incident happened in the Penrose Estate on the Moorefield Road in the town at 12.25pm on Saturday afternoon.
The resident was upstairs when she heard a noise in the kitchen.
When she came downstairs, he noticed her handbag was missing.
The River Island branded backpack type of bag had a diamond embellishment.
The suspect was described as 5'6" in height, tanned, short, black hair and of broad build.
