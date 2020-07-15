Co Kildare residents appealing for information after attempted post box break-in
"Keep an eye out for any suspicious activity"
Broadford Post Office box
Residents in a Co Kildare community are appealing for information following an attempted break-in to a postbox, during the early hours of yesterday morning.
The attempted robbery is understood to have taken place at the Millpond area of Broadford.
An online statement in Broadford Residents Association said:
"Please be vigilant and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in case they come back to finish the job."
